Severe thunderstorm watches in effect for parts of the Tri-State

Just like yesterday, we are expecting another active severe weather night. Storms are already popping up and becoming severe in Missouri. Those storms are inching into Illinois and closer to the Tri-State by the moment. Fortunately after the severe weather moves through tonight, a quiet start to the next work week is expected. We could see some strong storms Wednesday, but then to close off the work week another quieter pattern begins. It's not set in stone, but a cool down is possible by next weekend.
TONIGHT: 61 (Thunderstorms w/ Some Severe Storms)
Severe storms are expected in the late afternoon/early evening up until around Midnight. The biggest threats for severe weather are strong winds, hail, and maybe a rouge tornado.
The probabilities for each severe weather type within 25 miles of any given point are:
Strong Winds: 15%
Large Hail: 5%
Tornado: 2%
MONDAY: 79 (Sunny)
Fortunately, clearer weather is expected to kickstart our new week with more seasonable temperatures.
TUESDAY: 57 / 83 (Sunny)
Temperatures will be a bump warmer but even sunnier conditions can be expected.
WEDNESDAY: 61 / 83 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers Likely and Thunderstorms Possible Early in the Day)
We have a slight chance for showers and storms early on in the day. We may be looking at the chance for severe weather Wednesday; however, we are unable to predict at this time the threat level or if there would even be any.
LATE WEEK: 60s / 80s (Mostly Cloudy/Partly Sunny w/ Minimal Rain Chances)
Warm conditions with more frequent clouds can be expected late week with minimal rain chances.
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s to 40s / 70s to 60s (Cloudier)
While cooler conditions are forecasted by the weekend, we won't know for sure just how cool it will be exactly until around midweek. We can expected more cloudy conditions but despite the clouds, rain chances won't increase much.