Severe weather and heavy rainfall

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday, April 01.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.6 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff is expected to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some
areas may experience more widespread and significant flash
flooding with road closures and washouts, water entering normally
dry areas, and dangerous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to begin
tonight and persist through Friday night. 2 to 4 inches of
rain is expected over the region and locally higher amounts
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Severe weather and heavy rainfall

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday's storms

The threat of Severe weather returns.

 Cameron Hopman

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread across the Tri-State as the evening rolls into the overnight hours. While there is a possibility that some storms may produce large hail and strong winds, the primary threat for Severe Weather for our region will hold off until Friday. After seeing temperatures reach up toward the mid to low 70s early on, the mercury will dive toward 52° in Evansville early Friday morning.

The latest model data indicates that scattered showers and thunderstorms activity will continue on through tomorrow morning's commute and into our lunch hour. However, it appears as though portions of the Tri-State will see a break from the rain fall early tomorrow afternoon, allowing the atmosphere to essentially recharge. This "recharge" will help temperatures climb higher throughout the Lower Ohio Valley - the added warmth will in turn help fuel thunderstorm development late tomorrow evening.
 
A cold front inching eastward through the Tri-State late tomorrow evening into early Saturday will produce a well organized line of thunderstorms. Model data shows the first of those storms reaching our westernmost communities between 7PM and 8PM Friday. The line of storms will reach Evansville around 10PM before exiting east of the region between 12AM and 1AM. During the six or so hour stretch in which that line of storms will traverse the Tri-State, damaging winds in excess of 60 or 70 mph, isolated tornadic rotation, and large hail will all be possible.
 
The last of the rainfall should exit east of the area during the predawn hours on Saturday. While that will bring an end to any threat of potentially Severe Storms, our flooding concerns are expected to continue well into the weekend ahead as some parts of the Tri-State (especially those along and north of I-64) could receive as much as 5" of total rainfall.
 
 

