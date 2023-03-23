Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread across the Tri-State as the evening rolls into the overnight hours. While there is a possibility that some storms may produce large hail and strong winds, the primary threat for Severe Weather for our region will hold off until Friday. After seeing temperatures reach up toward the mid to low 70s early on, the mercury will dive toward 52° in Evansville early Friday morning.
Severe weather and heavy rainfall
The latest model data indicates that scattered showers and thunderstorms activity will continue on through tomorrow morning's commute and into our lunch hour. However, it appears as though portions of the Tri-State will see a break from the rain fall early tomorrow afternoon, allowing the atmosphere to essentially recharge. This "recharge" will help temperatures climb higher throughout the Lower Ohio Valley - the added warmth will in turn help fuel thunderstorm development late tomorrow evening.
A cold front inching eastward through the Tri-State late tomorrow evening into early Saturday will produce a well organized line of thunderstorms. Model data shows the first of those storms reaching our westernmost communities between 7PM and 8PM Friday. The line of storms will reach Evansville around 10PM before exiting east of the region between 12AM and 1AM. During the six or so hour stretch in which that line of storms will traverse the Tri-State, damaging winds in excess of 60 or 70 mph, isolated tornadic rotation, and large hail will all be possible.
The last of the rainfall should exit east of the area during the predawn hours on Saturday. While that will bring an end to any threat of potentially Severe Storms, our flooding concerns are expected to continue well into the weekend ahead as some parts of the Tri-State (especially those along and north of I-64) could receive as much as 5" of total rainfall.
