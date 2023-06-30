Severe weather and high heat linger

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID            PERRY                 SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected late this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally from Madisonville Kentucky, through
the Evansville and Owensboro areas, to Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms will interrupt the heat late
today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
tonight through midnight Friday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Strong storms will roll back into the Tri-State tomorrow.

 Cameron Hopman

With afternoon highs peeking in the upper 90s and dew point values north of 70°, conditions outside are nothing less than dangerous. In fact, the combination of heat and humidity will leave us with "feels like" temperatures near 110°! While conditions have remained fairly calm to this point, skyrocketing temperatures paired with our high humidity will also fuel strong to potentially Severe storms this evening! The latest model data indicates that storms will begin to fire up to our west at 4 o'clock. After reaching Evansville after 7PM, the last of those potentially Severe storms will pass out of the Tri-State before midnight. In fact, the National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11PM. It’s possible that some of these storms will produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadic activity.

Once the showers and storms subside, temperatures will fall back down into the mid to low 70s - after waking up to a morning low temperature near 72°, Mother Nature will hit the reset button and the Tri-State will be faced with another round of dangerous heat and potentially Severe storms on Saturday afternoon. After reaching a high temperature of 96° with the heat index of 106°, showers and storms will begin to fire up around 4 o’clock. It looks like those storm chances will linger until at least 10 PM; any of those storms may produce strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes during that six hour stretch.

Conditions will then quiet down throughout the Lower Ohio Valley overnight Saturday and into Sunday, however yet another round of high heat, humidity, showers and storms settle back in for the end of your weekend. Strong southerly winds are expected to boost temperatures back into the low 90s in Evansville on Sunday. Fortunately, we'll only see a heat index of 96° rather than something in the triple digits on Sunday. Nevertheless, the combination of heat and humidity will again fuel showers and thunderstorms that afternoon, some of which may end up being strong to potentially Severe in nature. We will continue to keep a close eye on what is expected to be an active weekend ahead.

