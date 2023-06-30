Severe weather and high heat linger

With afternoon highs peeking in the upper 90s and dew point values north of 70°, conditions outside are nothing less than dangerous. In fact, the combination of heat and humidity will leave us with "feels like" temperatures near 110°! While conditions have remained fairly calm to this point, skyrocketing temperatures paired with our high humidity will also fuel strong to potentially Severe storms this evening! The latest model data indicates that storms will begin to fire up to our west at 4 o'clock. After reaching Evansville after 7PM, the last of those potentially Severe storms will pass out of the Tri-State before midnight. In fact, the National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11PM. It’s possible that some of these storms will produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadic activity.
Once the showers and storms subside, temperatures will fall back down into the mid to low 70s - after waking up to a morning low temperature near 72°, Mother Nature will hit the reset button and the Tri-State will be faced with another round of dangerous heat and potentially Severe storms on Saturday afternoon. After reaching a high temperature of 96° with the heat index of 106°, showers and storms will begin to fire up around 4 o’clock. It looks like those storm chances will linger until at least 10 PM; any of those storms may produce strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes during that six hour stretch.
Conditions will then quiet down throughout the Lower Ohio Valley overnight Saturday and into Sunday, however yet another round of high heat, humidity, showers and storms settle back in for the end of your weekend. Strong southerly winds are expected to boost temperatures back into the low 90s in Evansville on Sunday. Fortunately, we'll only see a heat index of 96° rather than something in the triple digits on Sunday. Nevertheless, the combination of heat and humidity will again fuel showers and thunderstorms that afternoon, some of which may end up being strong to potentially Severe in nature. We will continue to keep a close eye on what is expected to be an active weekend ahead.