Severe weather gives way to cooler weather

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility for portions of the Tri-State through 10PM this evening. That being said, our chances for rainfall are far from over - the remnants of a defined line of potentially Severe thunderstorms is expected to reach our northernmost communities by 11PM. While significantly weaker as compared to its former strength in Central Illinois and Indiana, we may still see some strong to potentially Severe storms push through the Tri-State after that point. The latest model data indicates that storms associated with this line will pass through the region between 11PM and 4AM early Tuesday morning. The primary threat from any of the storms overnight will be damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph.
Despite the threat for Severe weather overnight, there is a silver lining to the situation; the passing cold front associated with those storms overnight and early Tuesday will finally begin to bring temperatures down across the Tri-State for the first time in over a week. After reaching 93° on Monday afternoon, we will only reach 88° on Tuesday under gradually clearing skies. The mercury will continue to fall Tuesday night and early Wednesday, leaving us with a morning low temperature near 60° and setting the stage for an absolutely gorgeous midweek. Expect mostly sunny conditions with a breezy northwesterly wind, little humidity and a high temperature near 83° on Wednesday afternoon.