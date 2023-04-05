Severe Weather has exited the Tri-State

The threat for potentially Severe Storms has come to an end as the last of those storms exited east of the Tri-State around 4PM. Fortunately, the remainder of the evening ahead looks as though it will be a primarily quiet one as the last of our rain chances come to an end by 8PM. From there, mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger across the Lower Ohio Valley this evening and overnight as temperatures gradually dwindle from 59° around 10 o’clock to just 45° by daybreak early tomorrow.
After seeing a high temperature of 79° early this morning (that was our temperature at midnight), we will wake up to temperatures in the mid 40s early Thursday - a nearly 35° departure in temperature. It’s amazing the difference when cold front can make! Our Thursday ahead looks as though it will be breezy and cool under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures to gradually climb from the mid 40s early tomorrow into the mid to low 50s by our lunch hour. Peak temperatures are expected to climb a few degrees higher a couple of hours later - expect an afternoon high temperature of 56° in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.