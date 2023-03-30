Severe weather heads for the Tri-State

It has been an absolutely gorgeous day across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached back into the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. The evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 62° around dinner time to 57° by 10 o’clock under gradually increasing cloud cover. Chances of rainfall are expected to return overnight tonight into early Friday morning and become a bit more widespread as the morning rolls on - expect a morning low temperature near 53° in Evansville early Friday.
On and off scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to roll through the Tri-State before tapering off during the early afternoon. Our break from the rain paired with a strong, southerly wind, gusting as high as 40 mph will drive temperatures back into the low 70s across the region. The combination of that warmth and added moisture combined with an inbound cold front tomorrow evening will bring about the Tri-State's next round of Severe storms.
According to the latest model data, clusters of showers and thunderstorms reaching our westernmost communities between 5PM and 6PM will be closely followed by a broken line of storms forming directly ahead of the advancing cold front. Both rounds of storms will have the capacity to produce damaging, straight-line winds, large hail, and even tornadic rotation. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a “3” on tomorrow’s Threat Index. It is important to remain weather aware between the hours of 6PM and 12AM tomorrow night.