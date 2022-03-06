Severe Weather Late Tonight Followed by Cooler Conditions to Start out the New Week

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least through early this week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH TUESDAY, MARCH 15TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 35.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening.
It will then rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to
41.3 feet the following Sunday evening. It will fall below
flood stage again Tuesday, March 15th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois, Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Saline, Wabash, Wayne and White. In Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 745 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 326 AM CST, Rainfall has diminished in coverage and
intensity. However, some instances of minor flooding may
persist through daybreak, especially in low lying and poor
drainage areas.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount
Vernon, Carmi, Eldorado, Mcleansboro, Fort Branch, Oakland
City, Petersburg, Albion, Melody Hill, Grayville, Haubstadt,
Darmstadt, Owensville, Norris City, Poseyville and Galatia.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

Severe Weather Late Tonight Followed by Cooler Conditions to Start out the New Week

  • Updated
  • 0
22-3-6 Overnight Severe Weather Threat
Gunnar Consol
We will have active weather overnight tonight and into early tomorrow. Storms and rain will continue into tomorrow afternoon, but then things will dry out as a cold front filters colder air into the Tri-State. We won't warm up quite as much tomorrow as the cold front's timing will be in the afternoon. The midweek will feature a brief mild warm-up but then by the end of the week a significant cool-down could be in store for the Tri-State. 
 
TONIGHT: 46 (Cloudy w/ Heavy Rain Showers & Thunderstorms) [Slight Risk for Severe Weather; (2/5) on the Threat Index]
We have a slight chance for severe weather, which is a 2 out of 5 on the threat index. This is upgraded from original marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) as of the latest issuance of the Severe Weather Prediction Center's Outlook today. We can expect heavy rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the night and then a squall line developing late in the night. The squall line has the potential to impact the Tri-State anywhere from midnight up until 6AM. 
 
TOMORROW: 50 (Cloudy w/ Heavy Rain Showers then Drying Out)
Heavy rain, rain showers, and thunderstorms in the morning. A cold front will dry things out and drop temperatures as we enter the afternoon so temperatures will not be warming up as much as they have the past few days. 
 
TUESDAY: 31 47 (Partly Sunny)
Cooler weather will filter in which will allow for drier conditions and some clearing in the skies.
 
WEDNESDAY: 35 54 (Sunny)
Things begin to warm up a bit, and brilliant sunshine is expected as high pressure settles in. 
 
LATE WEEK: 30s 50s then 40s (Sunny then Cloudier)
A cool-down will occur with a cold front passing through around Friday. We could have a slight chance to see some rain or wintry mix possible as the cold front moves through. 
 
NEXT WEEKEND: 20s 30s then 50s (Sunnier)
The weekend will start off unseasonably cold but sunny. As we progress into the second half of next weekend, conditions will be a bit warmer but winder. Conditions overnight will still remain well below freezing. 

