Severe Weather Late Tonight Followed by Cooler Conditions to Start out the New Week

We will have active weather overnight tonight and into early tomorrow. Storms and rain will continue into tomorrow afternoon, but then things will dry out as a cold front filters colder air into the Tri-State. We won't warm up quite as much tomorrow as the cold front's timing will be in the afternoon. The midweek will feature a brief mild warm-up but then by the end of the week a significant cool-down could be in store for the Tri-State.
TONIGHT: 46 (Cloudy w/ Heavy Rain Showers & Thunderstorms) [Slight Risk for Severe Weather; (2/5) on the Threat Index]
We have a slight chance for severe weather, which is a 2 out of 5 on the threat index. This is upgraded from original marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) as of the latest issuance of the Severe Weather Prediction Center's Outlook today. We can expect heavy rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the night and then a squall line developing late in the night. The squall line has the potential to impact the Tri-State anywhere from midnight up until 6AM.
TOMORROW: 50 (Cloudy w/ Heavy Rain Showers then Drying Out)
Heavy rain, rain showers, and thunderstorms in the morning. A cold front will dry things out and drop temperatures as we enter the afternoon so temperatures will not be warming up as much as they have the past few days.
TUESDAY: 31 / 47 (Partly Sunny)
Cooler weather will filter in which will allow for drier conditions and some clearing in the skies.
WEDNESDAY: 35 / 54 (Sunny)
Things begin to warm up a bit, and brilliant sunshine is expected as high pressure settles in.
LATE WEEK: 30s / 50s then 40s (Sunny then Cloudier)
A cool-down will occur with a cold front passing through around Friday. We could have a slight chance to see some rain or wintry mix possible as the cold front moves through.
NEXT WEEKEND: 20s / 30s then 50s (Sunnier)
The weekend will start off unseasonably cold but sunny. As we progress into the second half of next weekend, conditions will be a bit warmer but winder. Conditions overnight will still remain well below freezing.