Severe Weather Possible Saturday Night

Despite the added cloud cover this afternoon and early evening, it has been nothing short of a glorious day throughout the Tri-State. After seeing high temperatures reach back into the low 70s earlier on, the mercury will gradually dwindle from 71° at dinner time to 63° by 10 o'clock. The added cloud cover paired with our southeasterly wind will leave the region with a mild start to our Friday; we will only fall is low is 56° in Evansville tomorrow morning.
Friday will remain just as cloudy with a sporadic shower or two especially through the morning and early afternoon. While it won't be a washout by any means, you may still want to have an umbrella with you as you head out the door early tomorrow morning - expect an afternoon high temperature near 74° on Friday afternoon as you dodge those sprinkles. Saturday will be significantly warmer with temperatures surging back into the upper 70s and low 80s that afternoon. Unfortunately, the added warmth will fuel shower and thunderstorm development during that afternoon and evening.
In fac, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Saturday evening and overnight. Model data indicates that a broken line showers and storms fueled by an advancing cold front to our West will track through the Tri-State between 8 PM Saturday and 2 AM early Sunday. The greatest threat from these potentially Severe storms will be damaging straight line winds, large hail and isolated tornadic rotation. Since this potential event remains more than 48 hours out, there will likely be some fluctuation on the timetable and overall threat, so we'll continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.