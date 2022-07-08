Severe weather possible this evening

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for this evening ahead. The latest model data indicates that scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will fire up in the coming hours and linger across portions of the Tri-State through 11PM or so. Some of the storms embedded within these clusters that develop may generate not only damaging straight-line winds and large hail, but also brief tornadic rotation at times. It appears as though the threat of Severe Weather will conclude prior to midnight.
Once the showers and storms exit the Tri-State overnight, conditions will calm and thank goodness, cool off. After reaching high temperatures on Friday in the mid to low 90s with heat indices well above 100° in spots, our Saturday ahead looks as though it will be significantly cooler. A few isolated rain showers are a possibility both during the morning and early afternoon, but don't plan on canceling any of those outdoor plans. The showers will be few and far in between during the first half of our Saturday. Fortunately, our Saturday afternoon and evening look drier and absolutely perfect!
After only reaching 83° on Saturday afternoon, the Mercury will bounce back up to 86° come Sunday; fortunately, any lingering humidity is expected to exit the Lower Ohio Valley Saturday night, leaving us with an absolutely gorgeous end to the weekend. We are expected to see temperature surge back up into the low 90s for both Monday and Tuesday, but another passing cold front on Tuesday afternoon will drive temperatures right back down into the mid 80s for the end of the next work week.