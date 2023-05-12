Severe Weather possible this weekend

While much of the region dealt with isolated showers at times, the Tri-State remained primarily dry earlier on. Chances of rainfall will linger this evening as conditions will be correct for on and off showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms across the region - that being said, the mostly cloudy conditions will be persistent this evening as well. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle from the mid 70s around dinner time to 71° by 10 o’clock before we bottom out near 65° early Saturday morning.
We will wake up to scattered showers and thunderstorms early Saturday. After seeing the mid 60s, the mercury will jump all the way back to 79° by our lunch hour. While there will be a brief period of drier weather early tomorrow afternoon, another cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to develop after 5PM. The secondary cluster of storms may produce large hail and strong winds - as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a “1” on Saturday’s Threat Index. The greatest threat for severe weather will occur between 6PM and 11PM tomorrow evening.
The SPC has placed the entire region under a threat for severe weather on Sunday as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility that afternoon and early evening. We will continue to watch Sunday's situation closely as it continues to develop.