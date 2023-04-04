Severe Weather possible Wednesday

It was an absolutely gorgeous day across the Tri-State with temperatures soaring to their highest point in nearly six and a half months! Our blustery southerly winds helped drive this afternoon’s high temperature to 84° in the River City, marking our warmest day since September 24th when we topped out at 85°! As for this evening ahead, be sure to make the most of it - temperatures will gradually dwindle from 81° around 7 o’clock to just 76° by 10 o’clock under partly cloudy mostly cloudy skies - it is going to be beautiful.
Despite our pleasant Tuesday throughout the Lower Ohio valley, the presence of potentially Severe storms is a very real threat through the remainder of the evening for the areas to our west - parts of the Midwest, Mississippi Valley, and Great Plains remain under a "3" and a "4" out of 5 on Tuesday’s Threat Index. By the time the storms responsible for that threat reach the Tri-State early tomorrow, they will do so in a significantly weakened state. In fact, according to the latest model data, it appears as though a cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity will roll through the northwestern quarter of the Tri-State between 5AM and 8AM tomorrow morning. It's possible that a few of the storms embedded within the cluster could produce gusty winds and small hail.
Following the passage of that initial cluster of thunderstorms, temperatures will again surge across the Tri-State tomorrow, climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s - the ample supply of heat and humidity will interact with an advancing cold front and produce a threat for potentially Severe storms, our primary threat for Severe Weather will occur tomorrow afternoon. It looks as though we may begin to see shower and thunderstorm activity fire up across portions of the Lower Ohio Valley between 12PM and 1PM tomorrow. Those clusters will continue to flow east across the Tri-State through 6PM or 7PM tomorrow evening. The primary threats from these storms will be Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Tornadic Activity. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "3" on Wednesday's Threat Index.