Severe weather subsides, winds remain

Fortunately, our threat for Severe Weather has subsided. That being said, winds may continue to gust as high as 40, 50 or even 60 mph at times through 9 o’clock this evening. It is up until then that the National Weather Service has placed most of the Tri-State under a High Wind Warning. Winds are expected to rapidly calm after midnight, giving way to clear skies and cooler/calmer conditions. The clear skies will allow temperatures to dwindle all the way back down into the mid 30s overnight tonight.
We will wake up to clear skies and morning low temperatures near 34° along the Ohio River early Saturday. Expect mainly clear skies and calm winds throughout the day ahead as temperatures gradually warm from 46° at 10 o’clock in the morning to 57° (our high temperature) by 2 PM. Saturday evening looks as though it will remain quiet and comfortable as temperatures fall from 56° around 5 o’clock to 45° by 10 PM.
Southerly winds are expected to return to the region as early as Sunday morning - the combination of clear skies and southerly winds will allow temperatures to surge back up into the low 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley as we wrap the weekend ahead. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 62° in Evansville under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are expected to continue to climb as we head into the beginning of the next work week, however a passing cold front on Monday will drive temperatures from the upper 60s low 70s that day into the upper 50s for Tuesday afternoon.