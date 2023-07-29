Severe weather this evening to bring relief from heat in coming days

We have an active line of thunderstorms moving through the Tri-State west to east. They're moving at a slow pace (~30mph), so I expect these storms to be out of out hair as early as 9PM but that could likely change if they pick up speed or slow down even just the slightest.
After these storms, more comfortable air will filter in and the much needed relief will be here. Enjoy it because it doesn't seem to be here too long, but I have reason to believe when the cooler weather lets up, it still won't be nearly as miserable as the past few days.
TONIGHT:
70 & PARTLY CLOUDY W/ RAIN CHANCES LINGERING
Once those strong storms push through we still can see a few lingering showers but the overall threat is over and we can all sleep soundly tonight.
TOMORROW:
91 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Tomorrow will be like today, hot, but not nearly as hot, and conditions will only improve with time. Less humid conditions and less intense heat begin filtering in tomorrow which will result in tomorrow night being quiet refreshing. Humidity levels will be low and temperatures in the mid 60s. Not bad!
NEXT WEEK:
TRENDING MORE COMFORTABLE
As we start off the week we'll see highs in the upper 80s with tolerable humidity levels. Humidity does increase and temperatures do climb a bit later on the week but not nearly to the degree they did this past week.