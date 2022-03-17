Severe Weather Threat Friday Evening

While conditions are expected to remain quite pleasant through the remainder of our Thursday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather for Friday afternoon and early evening. Expect scattered cloud cover and comfortable temperatures to linger throughout the evening ahead; after falling to 68° around dinner time, we'll bounce down to 61° by 10 o'clock before tumbling as low as 53° during the predawn hours on Friday.
The first of our scattered rain chances are expected to arrive after 6 AM Friday morning - on and off rain showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility up until our lunch hour or so. It's after noon or 1PM that we'll then see a period of dry, blustery weather under partly sunny skies up last up until until 4 PM or 5 PM on Friday; that period of dry weather will essentially recharge our atmosphere ahead of the arrival of Friday evening's storms. Once those storms do reach our westernmost communities, they'll quickly intensify.
The latest model data indicates that a broken cluster or line of thunderstorm activity or reach Evansville and Madisonville between 6 PM and 6:30 PM Friday evening, from there the storms will push in over Owensboro around 7 PM or 7:30 PM. The last of the showers in storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 8 PM and 9 PM tomorrow evening. The primary threat from Friday's storms will be damaging straight-line winds and hail larger than an 1" in diameter. Isolated tornadic rotation will also remain a possibility between the hours of 4 PM and 9 PM on Friday evening.