 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Severe weather threat gives way to cooler weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonight's Storm Chances

Scattered rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible this evening and overnight.

 Cameron Hopman
The Storm Prediction Center has maintained its threat for Severe Weather across the Tri-State as a cold front slowly drags east through the Lower Ohio Valley bringing about not only, additional shower and thunderstorm activity this evening, but the potential for damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotation. The cold front is expected to kick to the east of the region between 8 and 9 o'clock this evening, bringing an end to our threat.
 
Isolated showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder will remain a possibility throughout the overnight hours and early Thursday morning as a cold front drags further toward the east. Morning low temperatures are only expected to dip into the upper 60s low 70s early tomorrow morning, but don't expect a toasty day throughout the Tri-State as a result of our mild start to the day. Gradually decreasing rain chances paired with clearer skies will make for a pleasant afternoon, but blustery northerly winds will keep afternoon high temperatures from climbing out of the upper 70s for many of us. In fact, our anticipated high temperature of 79° in Evansville would Mark our coolest since last Saturday. Conditions tomorrow evening are expected to remain just as pleasant as temperatures fall from 76° around tomorrow evening's commute to 74° by dinner time.
 
Our pleasant weather will even continue into the weekend as well; expect an afternoon high temperature near 80° in Evansville on Friday under crystal clear skies. While we may see a few scattered clouds come Saturday, afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s area-wide with little to no humidity. Sunday however, looks  as though it will be warmer; we'll hit a high temperature that day of 85° to wrap of the weekend ahead. 

Recommended for you