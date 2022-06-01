Severe weather threat gives way to cooler weather

The Storm Prediction Center has maintained its threat for Severe Weather across the Tri-State as a cold front slowly drags east through the Lower Ohio Valley bringing about not only, additional shower and thunderstorm activity this evening, but the potential for damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotation. The cold front is expected to kick to the east of the region between 8 and 9 o'clock this evening, bringing an end to our threat.
Isolated showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder will remain a possibility throughout the overnight hours and early Thursday morning as a cold front drags further toward the east. Morning low temperatures are only expected to dip into the upper 60s low 70s early tomorrow morning, but don't expect a toasty day throughout the Tri-State as a result of our mild start to the day. Gradually decreasing rain chances paired with clearer skies will make for a pleasant afternoon, but blustery northerly winds will keep afternoon high temperatures from climbing out of the upper 70s for many of us. In fact, our anticipated high temperature of 79° in Evansville would Mark our coolest since last Saturday. Conditions tomorrow evening are expected to remain just as pleasant as temperatures fall from 76° around tomorrow evening's commute to 74° by dinner time.
Our pleasant weather will even continue into the weekend as well; expect an afternoon high temperature near 80° in Evansville on Friday under crystal clear skies. While we may see a few scattered clouds come Saturday, afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s area-wide with little to no humidity. Sunday however, looks as though it will be warmer; we'll hit a high temperature that day of 85° to wrap of the weekend ahead.