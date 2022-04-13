Severe Weather Threat has Ended

The threat for Severe Weather has thankfully exited east of the Tri-State. The passing cold front responsible for this evening's storms will continue to track eastward, allowing not only those storms to exit, but also dryer and cooler air to filter back in across the Lower Ohio Valley. After reaching high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s earlier on (Evansville peaked at 75° - our warmest of the month thus far), the mercury is expected to dive of back down into the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tri-State. We're expected to see a morning low temperature near 39° in Evansville early Thursday morning.
Though significantly cooler, our Thursday ahead looks as though it should be fairly pleasant - despite our south westerly winds, temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the region; current model data indicates that we will reach the high temperature near 61° in Evansville come Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50s throughout much of our Thursday evening under crystal clear skies as well; so as long as you have a sweatshirt or a jacket handy, it should be a nice night to spend some time outdoors.