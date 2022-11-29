Severe weather threat late day Tuesday

TODAY: It's a beautiful start to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s. As we head into the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s. Please stay weather aware today and into tonight. Scattered storms will likely develop through the afternoon. The severe weather threat will hold off until late day and into the evening.
Main Timeline/Threats: Tuesday 4PM - Wednesday 1AM. All threats remain low, but some storms could carry heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms will remain likely through the overnight hours. As the front passes through the Tri-State, temperatures will drop into the low 30s. Thankfully, our skies will trend drier by Wednesday morning.