...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight...

Winds will increase from the south this morning to between 15 and
25 mph. Wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range are likely from
midday today through tonight. Locally higher gusts are possible
in thunderstorms this evening.

Drive with caution today and tonight. Handling of high profile
vehicles could become more difficult. Loose objects such as trash
cans and holiday ornaments may be blown into roadways.

Severe weather threat late day Tuesday

  Updated
Tracking the Threat of Severe Weather Tuesday

TODAY: It's a beautiful start to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s. As we head into the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s. Please stay weather aware today and into tonight. Scattered storms will likely develop through the afternoon. The severe weather threat will hold off until late day and into the evening. 

Main Timeline/Threats: Tuesday 4PM - Wednesday 1AM. All threats remain low, but some storms could carry heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. 

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will remain likely through the overnight hours. As the front passes through the Tri-State, temperatures will drop into the low 30s. Thankfully, our skies will trend drier by Wednesday morning.

