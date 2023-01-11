Severe weather threat overnight

Things certainly ended up being quite pleasant throughout the Tri-State today. After seeing cloud cover and scattered rainfall early this morning, sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s returned for the early afternoon. After reaching 64° in Evansville, our warmest temperature of the year thus far, cloud cover has already rolled back in over the region this evening. Expect mainly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually dwindling toward 54° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out and 53° during the predawn hours Thursday.
The increasing clouds in recent hours are all due to our next chance of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity tapped to move into the region overnight. This next round of rain is even expected to bring about a threat for potentially Severe storms overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. The latest model data indicates that the first of tonight’s storms will reach our western most communities by 2AM. From there, the storms will push eastward across the Tri-State, reaching Evansville between 3AM and 4AM. The greatest threat for Severe weather will pass east out of the Tri-State by 8AM. It’s possible that some of our storms during that six hour stretch may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and even brief tornadic rotation.
As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe weather overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. Once that initial burst of thunderstorm activity kicks to our east, chances of scattered rainfall may linger into tomorrow evening. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle throughout our Thursday; after reaching high temperatures near 58° early Thursday morning, overnight low temperatures that night are expected to fall below the freezing mark for many of us.