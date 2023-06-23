Severe Weather threat Sunday

After seeing temperatures surge back into the mid 80s earlier on today, temperatures overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning are expected to fall back down toward the mid 60s as we kick off the weekend ahead. After waking up to a temperature near 65° in Evansville early tomorrow, the mercury is expected to reach into the mid-80s as early as 10 o’clock, signaling a far hotter day lies ahead for the Lower Ohio Valley. The combination of clear skies and southerly winds will drive temperatures to their highest point in more than three weeks - we will top out at 93° and Evansville on Saturday afternoon.
Believe it or not, Sunday looks as though it will be even hotter. While Some scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely during the predawn hours Sunday, the best chances for storms won't arrive until the late afternoon and early evening. Prior to that however, clear skies and strong southerly winds during the late morning and early afternoon will allow temperatures to surge back into the mid 90s across the Tri-State! If the current forecast holds and we will reach our projected high temperature of 95° in Evansville, Sunday would represent our hottest day in more than nine months! Worse yet, heat indices that afternoon are expected to reach the triple digits at times.
A cold front pushing through the Tri-State Sunday afternoon and early evening is expected to interact with that excess supply of heat and humidity and generate, not only showers and storms, but the threat of Severe Weather as well! Some of the cells embedded within this line of storms may produce damaging straight-line winds, hail larger than 1 inch in diameter and tornadic rotation. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Sunday afternoon and early evening. According to the latest model data, the greatest threat for severe weather will occur between the hours of 3PM and 8PM on Sunday.
We will continue to monitor the situation as it continues to evolve.