Severe Weather threat this evening

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise to a crest of
36.5 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam is cresting, and is forecast to fall
beginning this afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to begin to
fall later today. It will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /9 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Weather threat this evening

Tonight's storms

Strong storms are possible.

 Cameron Hopman

The National Weather Service has placed portions of our westernmost communities under a Tornado Watch through 6 PM this evening. A line of storms will roll across the Tri-State between 3PM and 7PM this evening. During that stretch, any one of the storms embedded within that line may produce winds in excess of 60 mph and brief tornadic rotation. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a “1” or “2” and today’s Threat Index. It’s important to remain weather aware during that stretch and know your safe spot in case a warning is issued for your location.

Once the storms pass to our east, winds will remain blustery throughout the Lower Ohio Valley gusting as high as 25 to 35 mph. After reaching temperatures warmer than anything we’ve seen in nearly 3 and a half months, we will fall to 55° by early Thursday morning. We will reach high temperatures in the low 70s tomorrow; however, our peak temperatures will likely occur early on in the day - we are expected to reach 71° in Evansville at 11 o’clock tomorrow morning. A passing cold front tomorrow will plummet temperatures throughout the remainder of our Thursday. Strong westerly winds will usher far cooler temperatures into the Tri-State, dropping our mercury down to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Friday morning. We'll fall to 30° by daybreak Friday. That’s a 40° departure in less than 18 hours. 

