Severe Weather threat this evening

The National Weather Service has placed portions of our westernmost communities under a Tornado Watch through 6 PM this evening. A line of storms will roll across the Tri-State between 3PM and 7PM this evening. During that stretch, any one of the storms embedded within that line may produce winds in excess of 60 mph and brief tornadic rotation. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a “1” or “2” and today’s Threat Index. It’s important to remain weather aware during that stretch and know your safe spot in case a warning is issued for your location.
Once the storms pass to our east, winds will remain blustery throughout the Lower Ohio Valley gusting as high as 25 to 35 mph. After reaching temperatures warmer than anything we’ve seen in nearly 3 and a half months, we will fall to 55° by early Thursday morning. We will reach high temperatures in the low 70s tomorrow; however, our peak temperatures will likely occur early on in the day - we are expected to reach 71° in Evansville at 11 o’clock tomorrow morning. A passing cold front tomorrow will plummet temperatures throughout the remainder of our Thursday. Strong westerly winds will usher far cooler temperatures into the Tri-State, dropping our mercury down to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Friday morning. We'll fall to 30° by daybreak Friday. That’s a 40° departure in less than 18 hours.