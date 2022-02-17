Severe Weather Threat Thursday; Strong Storms & Winds Possible

TODAY: The Tri-State is under a threat for Severe Weather through the remainder of the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded some of our far northern areas to a "1" or less on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Areas from Dubois County down to Hamilton County in Illinois still remain under a Marginal risk. The southern half of the region remains under a "2" on the Threat Index. Soaking showers we’ve seen through the first part of the day will give way to a more organized line of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon as a cold front inches closer to the Tri-State.
The latest model data indicates an organized line of strong storms will reach Evansville between 1:30 PM and 3 PM. The last of that line of showers and storms will be out of the Tri-State by 5 o’clock. The lower half of the Tri-State is expected to experience the strongest storms. Damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding are the main threats. Please remember to be weather aware!
A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6 PM tonight. There have already been several Flood Warnings across the Tri-State.
TONIGHT: We will begin drying out other than a few lingering showers and flurries in the northern half of the Tri-State. Temperatures will plummet into the low to mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Friday morning will be quiet breezy with wind speeds around 15-20 mph out of the northwest.
TOMORROW: We can expect plentiful sunshine, but our afternoon highs are going to struggle. Thanks to that strong northerly wind coming behind the cold front we can expect our temperatures to only reach the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon.