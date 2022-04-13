 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Weather Threat Today Downgraded for Some but Still High for All

  • Updated
  • 0
threat day graphic red
22-4-13 Threat Level Today
As of the most recent Severe Prediction Center Outlook, the area encompassed by 'Moderate Risk' (4/5) has been diminished from yesterday's issuance. While this is a good signal, it doesn't mean we're in the clear.
 
What this means: the ingredients for severe weather aren't as well put together as expected BUT they still are there. We could very well still see a highly impactful evening of severe weather still, but the chances of a worst-case scenario look a little less likely. This isn't to say we're out of the woods, as we should still very well be on high alert. A large portion of the Tri-State is still under a 4/5 risk level and even those that aren't must remember 3/5 is still a threat level to take seriously.
 
The storms are expected to move through a bit earlier than previously thought. Instead of a 5-10PM window, it's looking more like a 4-9PM window. This window could continue to push earlier, stay the same, or push back to the original window. We will just have to keep an eye on the storms are the move closer and closer to the Tri-State.
 
Still the biggest threats for the Tri-State remain numerous tornadoes, large hail, and strong winds.
 
As the storms roll past the Tri-State west to east, we will see clearer and calmer conditions. Thursday and Friday will be cooler, drier, and sunnier. As per the weekend, we could see seasonably cool temperatures in the 60s with some sunshine. On Easter Sunday, you may have to dodge a few showers on those egg hunts as we can except a few showers around the area but nothing to worry too much about.

