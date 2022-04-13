Severe Weather Threat Today Downgraded for Some but Still High for All

As of the most recent Severe Prediction Center Outlook, the area encompassed by 'Moderate Risk' (4/5) has been diminished from yesterday's issuance. While this is a good signal, it doesn't mean we're in the clear.
What this means: the ingredients for severe weather aren't as well put together as expected BUT they still are there. We could very well still see a highly impactful evening of severe weather still, but the chances of a worst-case scenario look a little less likely. This isn't to say we're out of the woods, as we should still very well be on high alert. A large portion of the Tri-State is still under a 4/5 risk level and even those that aren't must remember 3/5 is still a threat level to take seriously.
The storms are expected to move through a bit earlier than previously thought. Instead of a 5-10PM window, it's looking more like a 4-9PM window. This window could continue to push earlier, stay the same, or push back to the original window. We will just have to keep an eye on the storms are the move closer and closer to the Tri-State.
Still the biggest threats for the Tri-State remain numerous tornadoes, large hail, and strong winds.
As the storms roll past the Tri-State west to east, we will see clearer and calmer conditions. Thursday and Friday will be cooler, drier, and sunnier. As per the weekend, we could see seasonably cool temperatures in the 60s with some sunshine. On Easter Sunday, you may have to dodge a few showers on those egg hunts as we can except a few showers around the area but nothing to worry too much about.