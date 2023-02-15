Despite today being crystal clear and our warmest day in more than three months, the threat of showers and storms remains on the horizon for the Tri-State. A warm front lifting northward overnight is expected to bring about our first of two rounds of potentially strong/Severe storms to the Lower Ohio Valley tonight and early tomorrow. The latest model data indicates that clusters of rain showers and thunderstorm activity will reach our southernmost counties by midnight Thursday morning.
Severe Weather Threat tonight and early tomorrow
The storms are expected to gradually lift northeast throughout the overnight hours and early tomorrow morning. Some of the storms embedded within these initial clusters may produce strong winds in excess of 50 mph, hail, and even isolated tornadic rotation. The last of this scattered storm activity should exit east of the Tri-State by 6 AM.
A secondary, potentially more significant, line of storms expected to roll in from the west during the late morning on Thursday. Storms firing up ahead of an advancing cold front will reach our westernmost communities between 7AM and 8AM Thursday. A broken line of storms advancing eastward through the Tri-State will reach Evansville between 9AM and 10AM before pushing in over Madisonville and Owensboro about an hour later. The last of the secondary storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 12PM and 1PM tomorrow.
It appears as though this secondary line of shower and thunderstorm activity will pose a greater threat to the region later tomorrow morning. Some of the storms embedded within that line may produce wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and tornadic rotation. It's important to have multiple ways to receive alerts (Storm Team 44 App/Weather Radio) as these storms will affect the Tri-State while many of us sleep.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device