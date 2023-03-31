 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Union
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Hardin, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 30 the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 24.2 feet Monday,
April 10.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Weather Threat Tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonight's Severe Weather Threat
Cameron Hopman

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather for late this evening and tonight. Most of the Tri-State remains under a “4” on tonight’s Threat Index (out of 5). While some of the shower and thunderstorm activity we see leading up to the main event may trigger Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and generate strong winds and hail, the primary threat for Severe Weather should hold off until 8PM or so.

The latest model data indicates that a well developed line of thunderstorms will roll eastward across the Tri-State between 8PM and 12AM tonight - It appears as though that line should reach the Evansville area about 10PM. During that four hour stretch, any one of the thunderstorms embedded within that line may produce damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 or even 70 mph, hail larger than an inch in diameter and tornadic rotation. As of right now, the National Weather Service has yet to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or Tornado Watch for the region, but we fully anticipate one being issued before the evening is up.

With the significant threat anticipated this evening, it is important to know your Severe Weather plan. Know exactly where you’re safe spot is - that would be in the lowest level of the structure you are in, away from exterior walls or windows. Your best choice would be a washroom, closet, or basement. Also, make sure your phone is charged with the volume turned up so you can hear notifications in case a warning is issued for your location. Be safe tonight.

