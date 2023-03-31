Severe Weather Threat Tonight

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather for late this evening and tonight. Most of the Tri-State remains under a “4” on tonight’s Threat Index (out of 5). While some of the shower and thunderstorm activity we see leading up to the main event may trigger Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and generate strong winds and hail, the primary threat for Severe Weather should hold off until 8PM or so.
The latest model data indicates that a well developed line of thunderstorms will roll eastward across the Tri-State between 8PM and 12AM tonight - It appears as though that line should reach the Evansville area about 10PM. During that four hour stretch, any one of the thunderstorms embedded within that line may produce damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 or even 70 mph, hail larger than an inch in diameter and tornadic rotation. As of right now, the National Weather Service has yet to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or Tornado Watch for the region, but we fully anticipate one being issued before the evening is up.
With the significant threat anticipated this evening, it is important to know your Severe Weather plan. Know exactly where you’re safe spot is - that would be in the lowest level of the structure you are in, away from exterior walls or windows. Your best choice would be a washroom, closet, or basement. Also, make sure your phone is charged with the volume turned up so you can hear notifications in case a warning is issued for your location. Be safe tonight.