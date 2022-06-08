Severe weather threat Wednesday; storms ramping up this afternoon

TODAY: It's going to start out primarily cloudy, warm, and muggy! This afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms. We are under the threat of severe weather that could bring gusty winds, hail and torrential down pours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. That means winds could gust up to 60 MPH or higher.
REST OF THE WEEK: It looks much calmer on Thursday. We'll finally be on the other side of a cold front with cooler and calmer conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly sunny skies. The big thing will be the relief in humidity! This will feel quite nice! Another round of scattered storms will return Friday.