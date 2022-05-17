Severe weather threat Wednesday

After yet another stunning afternoon throughout the Tri-State, temperatures will gradually dwindle from the mid to low 80s where they peaked earlier today to around 80° by dinnertime. Scattered cloud cover may linger for much of the evening ahead, but tonight looks as though it will remain dry. After falling to 72° by 10 o'clock, the mercury will dwindle to 63° early Wednesday morning. Make the most of the dry weather while it lasts however, Wednesday will bring about additional chances for showers, storms and possibly the threat for Severe Weather.
While scattered rainfall is expected role in ahead of an approaching low pressure system tomorrow morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The combination of added heat, humidity and some peaks of sunshine will generate showers and storms as early as 2 PM or 3 PM on Wednesday afternoon. Storms will continue to fire across the southern half of the Tri-State through the afternoon into the early evening before passing east of the Tri-State. It's possible that some of the storms we see later in the day may generate strong winds in excess 50 mph and large hail. The primary timeline for our potentially Severe storms will occur between 3PM and 9PM on Wednesday.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will affect the region come Thursday morning and afternoon as temperatures reach back into the mid 80s that day. It looks like the Lower Ohio Valley won't see much relief from the heat through the remainder of our work week as temperatures gradually climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday; we will hit a high temperature of 89° in Evansville that afternoon - if that forecast holds, Friday would mark our hottest day in over a week.