Severe weather threatens Tri-State tomorrow late night

TONIGHT: 45 (Mostly Cloudy)
Tonight temperatures won't be cooling off too much from where they already are. As a result, expect temperatures to be pretty stagnant throughout the evening. And of course, the dreary overcast clouds will continue to dominate the skies.
TOMORROW: 66 (Partly Sunny w/ Severe Storms Tomorrow Night) [Threat Index: 2/5]
As we head into tomorrow things will be warming up quite a bit. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 60s. This warm air coming from the south right before a strong cold front will provide the necessary ingredients for severe weather.
Right now the ingredients are there, and the timing of it all unfortunately seems to be late in the evening. The main window for severe storms is 8PM-2AM Tuesday into Wednesday. So be sure to have a way to get weather alerts on your phone or through a weather radio.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: 30s then 40s / 40s then 50s (Sunnier then Cloudier)
That strong cold front coming through tomorrow will bring colder and sunnier conditions by Wednesday, however, as we head into the weekend temperatures will moderate and clouds will become more prevalent.