Severe Weather Wednesday

Temperatures struggled to even reach the low 50s for much of the Tri-State earlier today. The mix of sun and clouds paired with those weak northerly winds made for a cooler -than-average afternoon to kick off the work week. Temperatures are expected to remain cool as cloud cover lingers this evening, though it should be a relatively pleasant night ahead. After seeing the temperatures fall to 47° around dinner time, we will dip to 41° by 10 PM - the overcast skies overnight will help keep temperatures above the freezing mark for many of us; we'll only fault to 36° by early Tuesday morning.
Higher pressure kicking to our east will allow for a breezy southerly wind to return to the Lower Ohio Valley on Tuesday; these breezy southerly winds will push temperatures back into the mid 60s throughout the Tri-State. Despite the added warmth, the skies above Evansville will remain mainly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. After reaching 63° in the River City during the early afternoon, the mercury will dip toward 61° by Tuesday evening's commute before tumbling to 50° around dinner time tomorrow.
Temperatures will continue to climb as we had into our midweek; the latest model data indicates that we will see a high temperature of 77° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately, the excess warmth will help fuel our next threat for potentially Severe storms. A cold front swinging in from the Great Plains will interact with all of that added heat and produce a well-defined line of showers and storms beginning during the predawn hours early Wednesday. It looks as though that line of storms will reach our westernmost counties between 4 PM and 5 PM on Wednesday. From there, the line will push in over Evansville, Henderson and Madisonville by 7 PM. After reaching Owensboro around 8 PM, the last of the showers and storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 10 PM and 11 PM that night. Some of the storms embedded within this line could generate wind speeds in excess of 60 mph, large hail and even tornatic rotation; as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for late Wednesday afternoon and evening.