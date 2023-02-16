 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST/9 AM EST/ THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin, Saline and White. In Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CST /900 AM EST/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are
elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 348 AM CST /448 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and
2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Eldorado,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch, Oakland City,
Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville,
Uniontown, Lynnville, Ridgway, Winslow and New Harmony.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Showers and storms pushing through Thursday morning; Severe Threat continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Tracking a stormy Thursday; cool down comes Friday
Griffin Glasscock
TODAY: It's a damp and stormy start to the morning. Temperatures are mild, but we are going to gradually warm up through the day. Heavy rain has been pushing through overnight and into this morning. A secondary, potentially more significant, line of storms expected to roll in from the west during the late morning on Thursday. Storms firing up ahead of an advancing cold front, the last of the storms should exit east of the Tri-State by mid-afternoon.
 
It appears as though this secondary line of shower and thunderstorm activity will pose a greater threat to the region later tomorrow morning. Some of the storms embedded within that line may produce wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and tornadic rotation. It's important to have multiple ways to receive alerts (Storm Team 44 App/Weather Radio) as these storms will affect the Tri-State while many of us sleep. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you