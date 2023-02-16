Showers and storms pushing through Thursday morning; Severe Threat continues

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST/9 AM EST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Gallatin, Saline and White. In Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CST /900 AM EST/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 348 AM CST /448 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Eldorado, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch, Oakland City, Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Lynnville, Ridgway, Winslow and New Harmony. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&