Showers and storms pushing through Thursday morning; Severe Threat continues

TODAY: It's a damp and stormy start to the morning. Temperatures are mild, but we are going to gradually warm up through the day. Heavy rain has been pushing through overnight and into this morning. A secondary, potentially more significant, line of storms expected to roll in from the west during the late morning on Thursday. Storms firing up ahead of an advancing cold front, the last of the storms should exit east of the Tri-State by mid-afternoon.
It appears as though this secondary line of shower and thunderstorm activity will pose a greater threat to the region later tomorrow morning. Some of the storms embedded within that line may produce wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and tornadic rotation. It's important to have multiple ways to receive alerts (Storm Team 44 App/Weather Radio) as these storms will affect the Tri-State while many of us sleep.