...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central White,
southwestern Wabash, southeastern Edwards, Vanderburgh, southern
Gibson, Posey and northwestern Henderson Counties through 930 AM
CDT...

At 842 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Albion to Crossville to near Carmi.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
New Harmony around 855 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Mount Vernon,
Owensville, Poseyville, Blairsville, Princeton, Fort Branch,
Cynthiana, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and Kasson.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 29.
Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 125 and 130.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Showers and storms to kick off the week

Tracking showers and storms
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a stormy start to the week, but we'll still see some dry weather at points throughout the day. We'll be tracking through another round of storms mid to late morning. Highs will still rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Keep those umbrellas handy. 

TONIGHT: The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. We'll be keeping our eyes on the third round of storms late afternoon and into tonight. Those storms could be carrying damaging winds and hail.

