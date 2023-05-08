Showers and storms to kick off the week

TODAY: It's a stormy start to the week, but we'll still see some dry weather at points throughout the day. We'll be tracking through another round of storms mid to late morning. Highs will still rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Keep those umbrellas handy.
TONIGHT: The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. We'll be keeping our eyes on the third round of storms late afternoon and into tonight. Those storms could be carrying damaging winds and hail.