Showers and storms Wednesday

It was another gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State as afternoon highs climbed into the low 80s for the first time in nearly a week. After seeing temperatures fall to 71° around dinnertime, the mercury will dip to 64° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 60° early Wednesday morning. Our increasing cloud cover throughout the evening arriving ahead of our anticipated cold front will also help keep conditions mild throughout our region overnight.
Well the early morning hours on Wednesday look as though they will remain dry for the majority of us, you will want to grab the umbrella as you head out the door; our midweek will give way to our first substantial chance of rainfall in nearly a month. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to roll through the Tri-State during the late morning and early afternoon. The latest model data has the initial line of rain exiting east of the Tri-State by 5 PM or so. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility however, through 10 o’clock in the evening and some spots. Rainfall totals will range between 0.10” and 0.25” across the Tri-State.
Once that cold front kicks to the east of us late Wednesday evening, temperatures will begin to quickly fall. After seeing 76° earlier in the day on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to dip towards 48° early Thursday morning. You better believe that Thursday will be significantly cooler; mostly sunny skies paired with a breezy west northwesterly wind gusting as high as 30 mph will only allow temperatures to reach the upper 60s across the lower Ohio valley!