Showers and strong storms providing much needed rain as we close off the weekend

Everyone take a deep breath. No literally, do you feel that? For the first time since MAY 17TH, we have air quality that is good. Our air quality has been moderate to unhealthy for literally 25 days straight. This is due to lack of rainfall, and dry sunny conditions make Ozone a lot more plentiful. And Ozone is an important gas high in the atmosphere (remember the Ozone layer), but having it form at the ground is bad because it's not good to breath in. Another contributor to our bad air quality has been the wildfire smoke from Canada just sitting over the eastern U.S. for the better part of a month.
Finally our winds have shifted and rain is moving in and that's clearing our air substantially. It is just a little unfortunate, it took a threat for severe weather to get our air a little cleaner.
TODAY INTO TONIGHT:
56 & MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ SEVERE THREAT
Right now, as of this afternoon, we have a line of storms moving through the Tri-State.
The threat for severe weather exists mostly the further east you are in the Tri-State. The primary threats are hail and strong gusty winds. Fortunately, tornado threat is minimal and so is the flooding threat. We've been pretty bone dry lately, so a moderate dose of rain is much needed and appreciated.
While the threat exists right now, we should be seeing that threat for strong storms subside by around 7PM tonight. Then a gradual clearing is expected tonight with cooler and drier conditions moving in.
MONDAY:
76 & CLEARING
We'll start with a little bit of clouds tomorrow but see a gradual clearing. Ultimately, by the afternoon we should be seeing sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.
Humidity will also be at comfortable levels. It should feel comfortable with dewpoints (how humid it feels) should be low enough you might even feel a bit chilly if you're standing in the shade.
This means tomorrow you should see perfect conditions for enjoying the great outdoors.
TUESDAY:
55 / 82 & SUNNY
Sunshine all day Tuesday which is good and bad news. Temperatures and humidity levels will be comfortable but due to calmer winds and lots of sunshine, Ozone (an air pollutant) will be a little more present so air quality will go back to moderate and maybe even unhealthy for some.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK:
60s / 80s & SUNNY W/ MINIMAL RAIN CHANCES
We'll continue to see a gradual warmup through the midweek and along with slightly warming temperatures humidity will be creeping up as well. This will help fuel rain chances each afternoon from the midweek into the weekend. Rain chances aren't impressive but they are there and any rain at this point will help tremendously.
