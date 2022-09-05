Showers give way to pleasant weather

Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity continued to affect portions of the Tri-State even for our Labor Day. Even on a day in which we are supposed to get a break, Mother Nature never sleeps - the added rain chances only allowed temperatures to reach the mid to low 80s for many of us; we hit 84° in Evansville earlier on today. A few stray showers may continue to affect the Tri-State this evening, but I am expecting primarily dry conditions as temperatures fall to 72° by 10 o'clock before bottoming out near 68° early Tuesday morning.
The presence of a stalled out frontal boundary just to our south will perpetuate chances of isolated rainfall on and off throughout our Tuesday morning and afternoon. Again, the added cloud cover and rain chances will help keep temperatures close to the mid to low 80s area wide. After reaching 84° in Evansville on Tuesday afternoon, the mercury will gradually fall to 81° by dinner time before tumbling to 73° by 10 o'clock. By that time, we are looking at primarily dry conditions throughout the region. The dry and clear conditions Tuesday night will set the stage for a far more pleasant Wednesday ahead.
Wednesday and Thursday look as though they will be mainly clear to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures topping out at or above 85° across the Tri-State Northeasterly winds flowing through the Lower Ohio Valley will also mean that we will be dealing with less humidity during that stretch as well. However, I'll ask that you don't get too comfortable as additional rain chances are seemingly on tap for our Friday, Saturday and Sunday once again.