Showers, storms & a severe weather threat

Following a damp start to our Wednesday, drier and clearer conditions have settled in for our midweek afternoon. The added sunshine has allowed temperatures to reach back up into the upper 80s and low 90s and push those "feels like" temperatures all the way back up into the upper 90s and even triple digits in some spots. Unfortunately, it looks as though there is another round of showers and storms headed for the Tri-State late this evening. The first of those showers and storms may begin to reach our westernmost communities between 9PM and 10PM this evening. While it looks like we may continue to see lingering a rain showers (especially south of the Ohio River) overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning, some of the showers and storms we see this evening could pack a bit of a punch. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has maintained a "1" on Wednesday's Threat Index for the entire Tri-State. It's possible that some of the showers and storms we see before midnight may produce some gusty winds.
Isolated rain showers may hang on through 9AM or 10AM Thursday before we see another brief break from the rainfall tomorrow. After seeing temperatures fall to just 73° overnight, afternoon highs are expected to reach back up into the mid 80s for many of us prior to the arrival of our next round of rain. We are expected to reach 86° in Evansville ahead of another wave of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. This secondary round of storms is expected to reach our westernmost communities around 5PM on Thursday and gradually pass eastward through the Tri-State between that time and 10 o'clock. Some of the storms embedded within this round of rainfall may produce damaging straight-line winds and large hail - as result, the SPC has again placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "1" on Thursday's threat index.