Showers, storms and the threat of Severe Weather returns

Following what has been a stretch of absolutely gorgeous weather, we are tracking chances of showers and thunderstorms returning to the Tri-State over the next 24 hours. In the meantime however, conditions will remain quite pleasant for the Lower Ohio Valley - expect temperatures to remain in the mid 70s through our dinner hour before we dive off towards 68° by 10 o’clock; overnight low temperatures are only expected to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s as more cloud cover spreads across the Ohio Valley.
We will wake up to dry, but cloudy, conditions Thursday with morning low temperatures near 60°. The latest model data indicates that the first few hours of the day should remain dry, though isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to fire up around or shortly after our lunch hour. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger across the Tri-State through the remainder of the afternoon as high temperatures peak near the 80° mark for many of us. It looks as though showers and storms will continue to roll across the region through tomorrow evening as well, however we may see some dryer conditions late tomorrow night.
Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to affect the Tri-State on Friday, though it is Friday afternoon and early evening that we are primarily focused on. It’s possible that portions of the region (especially along and north of I-64) could see scattered shower and thunderstorm activity during that stretch - some of the storms produced during this period may pack quite the punch. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Tri-State under a "1" on Friday's Threat Index. We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available over the coming days.