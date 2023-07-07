Showers, storms and the threat of Severe Weather Saturday

It has been a perfect first Friday of July as temperatures topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region with a reasonable amount of humidity throughout the Tri-State. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle from the mid to upper 80s around dinnertime to just 80° by 10 o’clock before seeing the mercury dive back down to 70° by dawn on Saturday morning.
Dry conditions however, are not expected to linger as we move into our Saturday. In fact, showers and storms will begin rolling to portions of the Tri-State as early as the predawn hours on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will greet us as we wake up early Saturday and will linger across portions of the Ohio Valley through the late morning and even early afternoon in spots. A brief break from the rainfall after our lunch hour will allow temperatures to reach the mid 80s before our next round of showers and storms arrives shortly thereafter.
The latest model data indicates that a cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity will reach our westernmost communities between 2PM and 3PM tomorrow. Showers and storms so slowly push eastward up the Ohio Valley through the remainder of the afternoon and well into Saturday evening. It’s possible that some of the storms may produce strong to damaging winds and large hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather. The greatest threat for Severe Weather will occur between 2PM and 8PM on Saturday.
Fortunately, the cold front responsible for Saturday's storm chances will have pivoted to our south by Sunday, setting the stage for a far more pleasant end to the weekend ahead. Expect an afternoon high temperature of 83° under partly cloudy skies with a nice northerly breeze on Sunday.