Showers & storms remain in the forecast Friday

Following a few showers and storms across the Tri-State earlier on, conditions should remain dry throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight ahead. That being said, temperatures are only expected to fall as low as the upper 60s and low 70s as we head into early Friday morning. We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 71° in Evansville early Friday, setting the stage for another hot humid day ahead.
Temperatures will quickly climb from the low 70s back up into the mid to upper 80s between dawn and your lunch hour - the mercury will continue to surge higher throughout the early afternoon as we are expected to reach peak temperatures in the mid to low 90s in the River City early Friday afternoon. Worse yet, dew point values north of 70° will make our anticipated high of 93° feel more like 100° at times tomorrow. The combination of high heat and humidity will fuel pop-up showers and storms beginning early tomorrow afternoon. The latest model data indicates that storm chances are expected to linger on and off through about dinner time before becoming less widespread as we had in the late evening hours on Friday.
Expect similar conditions for our Saturday as well as temperatures are expected to reach back into the low 90s with high humidity and the chance of pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity that afternoon and early evening. "Feels like" temperatures are expected to reach back into the mid to upper 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley during the remainder of the weekend ahead. Try to stay cool!