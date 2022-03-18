Showers & Storms Return Today; Cool Start to Weekend

A few rounds of showers and storms will be likely today!
TODAY: Rainfall is starting to move through this morning! It's likely to stay just shower/rain activity through the first part of the day. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s. This will not be a total washout, but it will stay cloudy enough to keep temps cooler.
The late afternoon and early evening hours will include a stronger round of thunderstorms for our area. This round shouldn’t last for very long. Since it will already be windy, these storms that develop could tap into even stronger winds. Large hail is another threat that could be possible. However, it doesn't look to be a heavy rainfall event. Please stay weather aware this afternoon!
THIS WEEKEND: You better be ready for a chilly Saturday. The other side of this system is cooler and very dreary with highs only reaching the upper 40s. By the time we get to Sunday our highs will be back to the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.
Have a Great Weekend,
Griffin G.