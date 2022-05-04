Showers, Storms & Surging Temps

After a cool and cloudy Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will gradually dive all the way back down to 51° overnight tonight into early Thursday morning. Our Thursday will bring about scattered shower and thunderstorm activity throughout much at the morning and afternoon. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good chunk of the Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather for Thursday afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms that we see between 2PM and 6PM tomorrow may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even brief tornadic rotation.
We will see an additional chance of potentially Severe storms Friday morning as the same system gradually passes to the east of us. Some of the storms we see between 8AM and 12PM on Friday to produce some blustery winds and small hail. Rain showers will linger for the remainder of our Friday as temperatures fall from 70° that afternoon to 53° early Saturday morning. Saturday looks as though it will be cooler, but dry. Expect a high temperature near 67° on Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Mother’s Day on the other hand, looks like it will be nothing short of absolutely beautiful. Mom can expect an afternoon high temperature near 76° under partly cloudy skies that day.
Temperatures are expected to continue to surge higher early next week - the latest model data indicates that afternoon highs will reach into the mid to low 80s on Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies; if we hit our anticipated high temperature of 84° that day, it would mark our warmest in over two weeks! That being said, temperatures look like they will climb even higher by the middle part of next week - next Tuesday and Wednesday may bring about after high temperatures of 87° and 89° respectively, leaving us with what would be our warmest temperatures in almost 8 months!