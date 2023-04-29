Showers tomorrow before winds pick up Monday and Tuesday

Today was pretty typical for this time of the year. Temperatures remained a little below average with a few showers during the afternoon. Overall, not the worst conditions for a Saturday.
If you're hoping for some warmth, sunshine, and perfect weather to head outside... well you may have to wait on that. It's going to get real windy the next few days with temperatures remaining below average at least until next weekend when we'll be seeing some rain chances return.
TONIGHT:
45 & DECREASING CLOUD COVER
For late April, today was pretty typical, tonight will be no exception. We'll see seasonably chilly temperatures tonight as they dip into the mid 40s. Cloud cover from those scattered showers will be decreasing as a cold front filters in cooler air through the overnight.
TOMORROW:
58 & PARTLY SUNNY W/ CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS
Because of a cold front filtering through tonight, tomorrow won't be as warm as today was. We'll see partly sunny skies and maybe a chance for a few showers. Those shower chances will be primarily be between 1-4PM with some linger showers in the early evening.
Winds will be a bit breezier as well with wind gusts up to 30MPH.
EARLY NEXT WEEK:
40s / 60s & SUNNIER CONDITIONS BUT BREEZY
It will be a windy start to the new work week next week:
Monday will be mostly cloudy with winds gusting up to 40MPH.
Tuesday will be sunnier with winds gusting up to 30MPH.
As we head toward Wednesday winds will finally be calming down but one this is certain, it will be unseasonably cool for the first few days of May.