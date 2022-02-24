TODAY: We're starting out with cloudy and cold conditions. Most of our areas are dry, but there is still lingering ice and slush across the Tri-State. Temperatures will continuously rise into the afternoon bringing our highs into the mid to upper 30s. Showers will become increasingly widespread with a wintry mix in our western and northern communities. There is a possibility of slick conditions this afternoon if you experience ice or sleet.
Showers & Wintry Mix Chances Thursday Afternoon
- Griffin Glasscock
-
- Updated
- 0
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
