Slightly warmer as the sun aims to pay a visit for the first time in awhile

The rain and gloomy conditions have been CONSTANT. Basically the whole month of December has been cloudy, drizzly, or foggy, and many times all at the same time. But that will soon change as we head into tomorrow... hazzah!
TONIGHT: 37 (Cloudy)
Finally, we won't be dealing with as much rain as we head into tonight. We saw a bit of drizzle earlier today but the rain has moved out and we can expect dreary but drier conditions to continue into the night.
SUNDAY: 49 (Partly Sunny)
Wondering when we'll be able to shed the fog, mist, and gloom that's lingered for days on end? Well tomorrow we can expect our first bit of sunshine in a while with partly sunny skies appearing.
MONDAY: 31 / 49 (Mostly Sunny)
Even more relief from the gloom as mostly sunny skies approach Monday.
TUESDAY: 35 / 55 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances)
Now although we're getting a break from the rain tomorrow and Monday we will see a few more rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday, primarily Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: 49 / 58 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances)
Those rain chances will begin diminishing Wednesday morning into the afternoon but we can still expect rain chances throughout the day.
END OF NEXT WEEK: 30s to 20s / 40s to 30s (Mostly Cloudy)
Now the milder temperatures that we've been seeing lately will soon fade away. I mean it's basically mid December now and it's going to start feeling like it. We'll go back to overnight temperatures below freezing by next weekend.