Smoke reducing air quality to ring in the new year with beneficial rain in the coming days

It's a new year, but the same old same old with this weather. It's been dreary for about the past 24-48 hours and that looks to continue into tonight. We'll see a mild and dry afternoon tomorrow. So venture outside tomorrow, because the first work week of 2023 looks to be wet and warm to start; and then cold and dry by the end.
TONIGHT: 46 (Patchy Fog w/ Smokey Conditions in Evansville)
We've got poor air quality in the Evansville area due to the Garvin fire that's been raging all day long near the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and U.S. Route 41. The ongoing smoke will further reduce visibility even more as we expect patchy fog to develop in parts of the Tri-State tonight.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler tonight as they have been in the past few days as mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 40s last through the night.
TOMORROW: 59 (Patchy Fog in AM, then Mostly Cloudy)
Hurray! It's a new year! But we will be dealing with patchy fog in the morning but eventually visibility should improve and mostly cloudy conditions will remain. With temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, it might be a nice opportunity to go for an outdoor walk to kick off those new year's resolutions.
NEXT WEEK: 50s / 60s Start of Week, then 20s / 40s End of Week
As we head into the week, we'll see a soggy start and then a drier but colder end to the week. It appears our luck with milder weather will come to an end.