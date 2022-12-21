Snow and dangerous cold on the horizon

We had ourselves one last quiet day before winter weather finally returns to the Tri-State. Our overcast conditions will give way to chances of isolated rainfall by early Thursday morning. While the National Weather Service has upgraded the entire Tri-State to a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning ahead of Thursday's impending winter storm, it won’t be snowing as we wake up. That being said, it may be a good idea to work from home tomorrow if at all possible as conditions later in the day are expected to quickly deteriorate. The first half of our day will be plagued by isolated rain showers as temperatures gradually reach back up into the mid to low 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; we will top out at 43° on Thursday before the arrival of that arctic cold front.
The latest model data indicates that the cold front will reach portions of the Tri-State as early as 12PM or 1PM. The transition from rain to ice and snow will quickly move eastward, reaching Evansville by 2 o'clock. From there, the entire region will be dealing with a full-on snowfall event by 5PM. Expect snow chances to linger across the Tri-State through the remainder of the evening, exiting east of Evansville by 9PM before passing out of the region around 10PM.
By the time it’s all said and done, most of the Tri-State will see snowfall accumulations range from 1” to 3” - there is a possibility that some areas, especially north of I-64, may see up to 4” of snow. The unfortunate thing here is that our snowfall represents only half of the equation - in fact, the dangerously cold temperatures paired with strong winds flowing in behind the passing snowfall will be the main focus of our forecast as we inch closer to the holiday.
After the snow exits east, temperatures are expected to fall to their lowest point in nearly 8 years! We will wake up to a morning low temperature near -3° in Evansville on Friday. Worse yet, wind gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph could make things feel as cold as -32° at times! Those are conditions far more reminiscent atop Mount Everest than here in the Tri-State. Conditions that cold can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes or less - simply put, if you don’t need to be out and about Friday morning, don’t be.
As for the remainder of our Friday, don’t expect temperatures to climb all that high. In fact, the latest model data indicates an afternoon high temperatures will likely remain in the single digits, only reaching 7° here in Evansville Friday afternoon. If that forecast holds, Friday would represent not only our coldest start to a day since February 20th of 2015, but also our coldest overall day in 26 years! The last time we saw peak temperatures of 7° or less and Evansville was on January 11 of 1997. As cold as things are going to be that day, it is advised that travel ahead of the holiday wait until at least Saturday as blowing and drifting snow and icy roads will continue to make for dangerous travel conditions.
While Christmas Eve, nor Christmas day will be a walk in the park, at least we can say that temperatures will be warmer. Expect a high temperature on Christmas Eve of 15° under mostly sunny to crystal clear skies. Unfortunately, wind gusts are still expected to reach up towards 25 mph that day. After falling to just 5° early Sunday morning, Christmas day looks to remain sunny with a high temperature in your 20°.
Stay warm and stay safe!