Snow and dangerously cold temperatures

The National Weather Service has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of the arrival of Thursday's snow, ice and cold. Conditions should remain quiet across the Tri-State up until the arrival of the precipitation. Except overnight low temperatures near 25° Tuesday night and afternoon highs in the mid 40s come Wednesday as we see mostly cloudy skies across the Lower Ohio Valley.
We may begin to see the first of the isolated rainfall reach the Tri-State during the overnight hours Wednesday into early Thursday morning. On and off rain chances will remain a possibility across portions of the region through the late morning on Thursday. The latest model data indicates that a more organized line of rain, ice and snow will reach our westernmost communities as early as 10 o’clock that morning. From there, the line will quickly march eastward, bringing Ice and snow chances to Evansville as early as 12PM. Snow will continue to fall across the Tri-State up until 10 PM to 12AM early Friday.
Model data is finally beginning to come into agreement, indicating snowfall totals for the majority of us ranging between 1” and 3”. There is some data that suggests areas north and east of Evansville could see as much as 4” of accumulation by Friday morning. Unfortunately, the snow will only be part of the problem. After the snow exits east of the Tri-State, winds will begin to gust as high as 40 to 50 mph, plunging temperatures into the single digits and even below 0°. If our current forecast holds and we dip to -1° in Evansville early Friday morning, it would mark our coldest start today in five years! The last time we saw temperatures that cold in the Tri-State was on the morning of January 2, 2018.
Windchill values on Friday morning could fall as low as -30°. Conditions that cold could cause frostbite in as little as 10 to 15 minutes! Travel should be avoided on both Thursday and Friday. Not only will ice, snow and dangerous cold make itself at home across the tri-state, but blowing and drifting. Snow will further complicate travel conditions as we head into the day before Christmas Eve. If you can, wait to travel to those get-togethers until Christmas Eve itself when conditions will be more “favorable.” Expect sunny conditions on Christmas Eve with a high temperature near 15° and afternoon highs around 19° on Christmas Day under mostly sunny skies.