Snow and dangerously cold temperatures

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life- threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or generators. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if winter storm conditions become more certain. A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and strong winds to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&