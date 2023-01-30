 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Sleet accumulations one half
inch to near 1 inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth
of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways
turn icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Snow and ice make for slick roads

Snow and ice tonight

Winter weather lingers into Tuesday morning.

 Cameron Hopman

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under either Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings through this evening and early tomorrow morning. Between now and 9AM Tuesday, periods of snowfall, wintry mix, freezing rain, and sleet will affect much of the Lower Ohio Valley.

The latest model data indicates that Western Kentucky will see the greatest amount of sleet and ice, with some portions of the Bluegrass receiving as much as 0.3” of ice accumulation by late tomorrow morning. That much ice can cause tree limbs to break and isolated power outages. Additionally, snowfall accumulations up to an inch will be a possibility near and along the Ohio River during that stretch.

The greatest impacts from the system will occur on our roads and pavement. If you do not have to travel either this evening or tomorrow morning, don’t. If you must hit the roads, use caution and allow for slow and tedious travel as minor accumulations of ice can cause roads to become virtual ice rinks during the overnight hours, making for a treacherous morning commute.

