Snow and ice make for slick roads

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under either Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings through this evening and early tomorrow morning. Between now and 9AM Tuesday, periods of snowfall, wintry mix, freezing rain, and sleet will affect much of the Lower Ohio Valley.
The latest model data indicates that Western Kentucky will see the greatest amount of sleet and ice, with some portions of the Bluegrass receiving as much as 0.3” of ice accumulation by late tomorrow morning. That much ice can cause tree limbs to break and isolated power outages. Additionally, snowfall accumulations up to an inch will be a possibility near and along the Ohio River during that stretch.
The greatest impacts from the system will occur on our roads and pavement. If you do not have to travel either this evening or tomorrow morning, don’t. If you must hit the roads, use caution and allow for slow and tedious travel as minor accumulations of ice can cause roads to become virtual ice rinks during the overnight hours, making for a treacherous morning commute.