Snow Exits, Bitter Cold Lingers

Our Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect through 6AM Saturday; between now and then, not only are we expecting to see minor snowfall accumulations, but temperatures are expected to plunge to the lowest point in nearly a month! The latest model data indicates that the very last of the snow should exit Evansville between 7 PM and 8PM, leaving the River City with minor accumulations of less than 1" snow. However, the snow is expected to intensify as it pushes further southeast. By the time the last of the snowfall exits east of the Tri-State (around 1AM), some portions of Hopkins, Muhlenberg, McLean, and Ohio Counties could see up to 2" of total accumulation.
Even after the snowfall departs the Tri-State, winter weather is expected to linger; strong northerly winds gusting as high as 25 mph overnight will drive temperatures to their lowest point since the morning of February 13th. Our anticipated low temperature of 15° could feel as cold as 0° or even below 0° at times due to the blustery winds. Even our clear skies on Saturday afternoon will only allow the mercury to climb to the upper 20s and low 30s area wide - in fact, our forecasted high temperature of 29° would mark our coolest since February 5th! Tomorrow evening doesn't look all that much better either; after falling to 25° by 7 PM, morning low temperatures early Sunday will fall towards 23°.
It's not all bad news however - temperatures are expected to surge back into the mid 50s come Sunday afternoon. The combination of sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds will help drive temperatures back to 55° that day. Monday looks warmer yet; we'll hit a high temperature of 60° in Evansville as we kick off the work week. Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 60s and even low 70s throughout the lower Ohio Valley by Wednesday and Thursday; expect a high temperature of 68° on Wednesday before we jump up to 71° come next Thursday!