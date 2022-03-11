Snow Exits, Bitter Cold Lingers

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The
river is forecast to continue flooding well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Smithland Dam.

Ohio River at Paducah.

Ohio River at Golconda.

Ohio River at Cairo.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Shawneetown.


Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The
river is forecast to continue flooding well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.0
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Snowfall expected to increase through the Friday evening rush
hour...

A band of light to moderate snowfall is expected to develop
across the southeast Missouri Delta region, including the Missouri
Bootheel during the late afternoon hours and quickly spread
northeast across extreme southern Illinois, west Kentucky and into
parts of southwest Indiana.

Some of the precipitation may begin as a mix of rain or sleet
along the leading edge, before changing all to snow.

Within an hour after the snowfall begins, expect the snow to
accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and
overpasses. Some untreated secondary roads may also see a coating
of snow. With temperatures expected to dip at or below freezing by
6 pm, road surfaces may become slick with the snow.

Snowfall rates of one quarter to one half inch of snow may occur
over a one to two hour period during the peak of the snowfall. One
to two inches of snow is not out of the question before the snow
finally ends.

Visibility in the snow will likely range between one and three
miles for travelers during the rush hour. In heavier bands of
snow, visibility may drop below one mile in a short period of
time. If you must travel, please use extreme caution.

The time period for greatest concern for travelers will be between
5 pm and 8 pm this evening. After that time, snowfall should begin
to diminish from northwest to southeast across the area.

Be watchful for wet surfaces overnight, as roads may remain slick
with below freezing temperatures across the area.

Temperatures will continue to drop through the night with lows in
the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two
inches. Although the snow has ended northwest of a line from
Owensboro to Murray Kentucky, the advisory will remain in effect
due to the potential for icing of wet roads as temperatures
drop.

* WHERE...This advisory is generally along and southeast of a
line from New Madrid Missouri, to Paducah Kentucky, to
Evansville Indiana.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Allow extra time to reach your destination.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern is for icing of wet or
slushy roads before they can dry out late tonight. Wind chills
will fall into the single digits above zero by morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Snow Exits, Bitter Cold Lingers

  • Updated
A Frigid Start to Saturday

Subzero wind chills arrive overnight.

 Cameron Hopman
Our Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect through 6AM Saturday; between now and then, not only are we expecting to see minor snowfall accumulations, but temperatures are expected to plunge to the lowest point in nearly a month! The latest model data indicates that the very last of the snow should exit Evansville between 7 PM and 8PM, leaving the River City with minor accumulations of less than 1" snow. However, the snow is expected to intensify as it pushes further southeast. By the time the last of the snowfall exits east of the Tri-State (around 1AM), some portions of Hopkins, Muhlenberg, McLean, and Ohio Counties could see up to 2" of total accumulation.
 
Even after the snowfall departs the Tri-State, winter weather is expected to linger; strong northerly winds gusting as high as 25 mph overnight will drive temperatures to their lowest point since the morning of February 13th. Our anticipated low temperature of 15° could feel as cold as 0° or even below 0° at times due to the blustery winds. Even our clear skies on Saturday afternoon will only allow the mercury to climb to the upper 20s and low 30s area wide  - in fact, our forecasted high temperature of 29° would mark our coolest since February 5th! Tomorrow evening doesn't look all that much better either; after falling to 25° by 7 PM, morning low temperatures early Sunday will fall towards 23°.
 
It's not all bad news however - temperatures are expected to surge back into the mid 50s come Sunday afternoon. The combination of sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds will help drive temperatures back to 55° that day. Monday looks warmer yet; we'll hit a high temperature of 60° in Evansville as we kick off the work week. Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 60s and even low 70s throughout the lower Ohio Valley by Wednesday and Thursday; expect a high temperature of 68° on Wednesday before we jump up to 71° come next Thursday! 

