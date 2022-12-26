Snow Returns

An artic clipper brought in another round of snow, dropping 1 to 2 inches of snow in areas of the Tri-State Monday morning. This has led to a lot of slick roads. We did get some melting along some roadways.
Tonight, look for a few snow showers and anything that was wet, will re-freeze tonight, as our overnight temperatures drop to near 20 degrees. Be aware of the black ice if driving tonight and early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, will be a slow warm up to above freezing with highs around 34 degrees and a few peaks of sunshine.
Wednesday will be a warmer day with a strong southwest wind, Highs near 50 degrees.
We end the year on a wet note with a potential of some showers Friday and Saturday, with a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday, highs near 60 degrees.