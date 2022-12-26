 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Black Ice and Roadway Refreezing Possible Tonight...

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight. Light snow,
with accumulations of a dusting up to locally one inch, are
possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall
into the upper teens to lower 20s overnight. Wet roadways may
refreeze forming areas of black ice, most likely on untreated
secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Areas of light freezing
drizzle are also possible after midnight, particularly across
southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky.
This may cause additional icing. Travelers should remain alert for
changing roadway conditions this evening and overnight.

Snow Returns

Snow Monday Morning

An artic clipper brought in another round of snow, dropping 1 to 2 inches of snow in areas of the Tri-State Monday morning.  This has led to a lot of slick roads.  We did get some melting along some roadways.

Tonight, look for a few snow showers and anything that was wet, will re-freeze tonight, as our overnight temperatures drop to near 20 degrees. Be aware of the black ice if driving tonight and early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, will be a slow warm up to above freezing with highs around 34 degrees and a few peaks of sunshine.

Wednesday will be a warmer day with a strong southwest wind, Highs near 50 degrees.

We end the year on a wet note with a potential of some showers Friday and Saturday, with a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday, highs near 60 degrees.

