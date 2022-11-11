The season’s first taste of winter weather is on the way! Before that arrives however, we'll see temperatures dip to around 39° by 10 o’clock this evening under gradually increasing cloud cover. Our first hints of said winter weather shouldn’t arrive until 3AM or 4AM early Saturday. Snow chances are expected to linger across portions of the Tri-State through 9AM or 10AM tomorrow morning. During that stretch, minor accumulations of snowfall adding upto less than 1" in total may occur in spots - remember, temperatures just 72 hours ago were close to 80°; the ground remains far too warm to support any chance of significant accumulations tonight and early tomorrow. While it is unlikely you will wake up to any snow sticking to your sidewalk, driveway or roads, we may see minor accumulations on surfaces such as patio furniture, rooftops and grassy areas.
Snow, snow, go away
After the snowfall exits the Tri-State, temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 30s area wide; our anticipated high temperature of 39° would mark our coolest since March 13th! Mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon will eventually give way to clearer conditions overnight as temperatures plummet to the lowest point in eight months - our morning low temperature early Sunday of 25° could feel as cold as 18° in Evansville! Stay toasty!
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device