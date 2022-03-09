Snowfall Returns Friday

It was an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State; even though temperatures lingered a few degrees below the average for this time of the year, conditions remained pleasant and clear for much of the day. After reaching our high temperature of 50° earlier in the afternoon, temperatures are expected the dive to around 44° by dinnertime before tumbling to 39° by 10 o'clock. A combination of mainly clear skies and a weak northeasterly wind will allow temperatures to tumble back down towards the freezing mark overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. That being said, the clear skies overnight will set the stage for yet another beautiful day tomorrow.
Despite the lingering northeasterly winds, Thursday looks as though it will be warmer than our midweek. Partly cloudy skies will allow our temperatures reach back into the mid to low 50s area wide; will have a high temperature of 53° in Evansville on Thursday afternoon - that's a degree below average for March 10th. At least tomorrow evening still looks fairly comfortable; after seeing temperatures around 51° under scattered cloud cover during your evening commute, we'll see temperatures fall off to 45° around dinnertime. The rest of that night should remain dry as temperatures fall back down towards 33° early Friday morning.
The combination of a passing low pressure system Friday morning paired with a secondary front that evening is expected to bring chances of wintry mixture and snowfall to the Tri-State as early as late Friday morning. The latest model data indicates that we may begin to see chances of a rain and snow mixture as early as 10 or 11 o'clock in the morning on Friday. It appears that snow chances may linger in some parts of the Tri-State through midnight Saturday morning. While it remains too far out for specific snowfall projections, there is a likelihood that snowfall totals will range between 0.5" to as much as 2.5" on Friday. These projections will likely change in the coming days as more data becomes available and we gain a better handle on who will see the greatest likelihood of rain and wintry mix rather than snow. As a result, we'll continue to keep a very close eye on Friday.